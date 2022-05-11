Telangana: T-Hub, AIM select 16 startups for sustainability cohort

Hyderabad: State-supported startup incubator T-Hub and the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) on Wednesday picked 16 firms for its AIC T-Hub Foundation’s sustainability cohort.

The program is meant to assist entrepreneurs to negotiate the hurdles of expanding a sustainable business through seminars, mentorship, market access, and investor and industry connections in order to stimulate innovation and entrepreneurship throughout the sustainability sector.

The three-month hybrid cohort-based program chooses technological entrepreneurs in agricultural sustainability, solid waste and recycling, environmental sustainability, and sustainable living, said T-Hub in a press release.

CEO of T-Hub Srinivasa Rao Mahankali said, “Over the next three months, we will work closely with these inspiring entrepreneurs, presenting them with an extraordinary opportunity to refine their innovations through tailored mentorship, as well as take advantage of T-Hub’s global ecosystem to scale their products and solutions.

“The strong support of AIM will enable us to continue accelerating innovative businesses across the country and grow a supportive network that can tackle sustainability,” Mahankali stated, according to the T-Hub release.

CEO of the AIC T-Hub Foundation, Rajesh Adla, also said that the program will help to have a robust innovation ecosystem combined with a dedicated pool of mentors to help startups gain incredible knowledge.

The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) intends to support the establishment of new greenfield incubation centres called Atal Incubation Centres (AICs) that aim to nurture innovative start-ups in their pursuit to become scalable and sustainable business enterprises.