Telangana: T-Hub launches cohorts of T-Angel, RubriX for startups

T-Hub partnered with f5, GitHub, Digital Fabric, Moolya Testing, and UCC to give startups hands-on industry experience.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 18th January 2023 2:19 pm IST
Hyderabad: Startup incubator T-Hub launched the fifth cohort of its funding program, T-Angel, and started the second cohort of RubriX, its product development program.

T-Angel Cohort 5 is a sector-agnostic program that offers investment learning, mentorship, and evaluation for 100 days to help startups with network connections. It has shortlisted 20 startups from 675 applications from across the country.

RubriX is a 100-day product development program. It provides the necessary training, mentorship, tools, and resources to startups that enable rapid product development at reduced costs. The startups will have their Minimum Viable Product (MVP) ready to market by the end of the program. It has shortlisted 13 startups from 325 applications across the country.

NPay, Billio, PromoDe, Career Forge, E-Sunrise Auto Industry, Medaid Technologies, Grayswipe, Robokalam, Lucria Consulting, Actalyst, SubCo, and Eagriseva (Kisan Das) are among the shortlisted startups, a press release said.

T-Hub CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao said, “We’re excited to see the impact these programs will have on the selected startups and the industry as a whole.”

