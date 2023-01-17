Telangana: T-Hub bags ‘Best Incubator in India’ award from Centre

Hyderabad: Technology incubator T-Hub emerged as a winner at the National Startup Awards 2022 on National Startup Day with the ‘Best Incubator in India’ award.

Union minister for commerce, industry and consumer affairs, Piyush Goyal presented the award to the hub for its efforts in providing support to the growth of the startup ecosystem in Telangana.

The award recognises T-Hub’s contribution to innovation, entrepreneurship and ecosystem development from among 55 other incubators at the national level.

T- Hub excelled in aspects such as funding raised by startups, sector focus, strong market connects, partnerships and overall impact created in the startup ecosystem spanning across 2,500+ startups.

Since its inception, the T-Hub’s startups have raised almost 1.9 billion dollars with 3,000+ strong market connections and the creation of 12,000+ jobs.

It will further be receiving support for its business growth, mentorship, funding, partnerships, and market access opportunities and serve as a role model for other entrepreneurs.

Principal secretary of the industries and commerce and Information Technology (IT) Jayesh Ranjan said, “Governments typically don’t excel in this area, but by studying and meticulously learning from the best practices of others, T-Hub became a national leader in the field.”

“This is important for the entire country, as it can serve as a blueprint for other organisations to follow and create a more vibrant and successful startup ecosystem in the country,” Ranjan added.