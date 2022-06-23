Telangana: T-Hub organises ‘Flame of Entrepreneurship’ event

Hyderabad: Telangana’s innovation incubator T-Hub on Thursday organised a Torch run named ‘Flame of Entrepreneurship’ to spread the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation in the state.

This relay run with the torch aimed at recognising and celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit of Telangana’s robust innovation ecosystem.

The torch was lit and flagged off by Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) through Adilabad and Nizamabad on 22nd June. Telangana Academy of Skill and Knowledge (TASK) relayed the torch to Rangareddy on the same day.

TSIC relayed it across Mahabubnagar on 23rd June. TASK relayed the torch to Siddipet on the same date. T Works relayed it through Warangal and Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) relayed the torch on 23rd June through Hyderabad respectively.

Going ahead, WE HUB will be the torch bearer for Nalgonda and Khammam and will relay/relays it across the districts on 24th of June.

In Hyderabad, the torch will be handed over to MSR, CEO of T-Hub on 28th June at T-Hub which is then given to KTR and will get passed on to prominent unicorn founders, thereby strengthening the commitment to keep nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit in the state of Telangana.

The torch run also passed through other districts like Jagital, Gadwal, Kamareddy and Suryapet.

MSR, CEO of T-Hub said, “T-Hub is proud to have organised the first-ever torch relay to celebrate the agile innovation ecosystem of Telangana along with our partners from across the state. We are also thankful to our state government which understands and supports the value of nurturing the entrepreneurial mindset of India’s future leaders.”