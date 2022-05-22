Telangana: T-SAT offers mock tests for government job aspirants

Hyderabad: To provide government job aspirants with more resources, T-SAT network channel, which offers competitive exam awareness courses, will further provide mock tests through their app (tsat.tv).

CEO of T-SAT, R Shailesh Reddy said that the mock test will provide more knowledge to the candidates competing for government jobs.

He said that the T-SAT mock Test would be available 24 hours a day, giving aspirants the opportunity to decide their own timing. 150 questions on subjects related to TET, police constables and posts would be available in the test. He said that 150 questions would have to be answered within two and a half hours and upon completion of the time, the app would close automatically and marks would be announced immediately.

The result will make it clear to what extent the candidate can complete the question paper.

Reddy said that with the help of advanced technology, T-SAT will help the candidates to achieve better results in the main exam through a specially administered mock test. About 25,000 questions were compiled in the subjects related to the respective jobs and 8000 candidates were registered in the mock test genre.

How to take the mock test

Candidates appearing in the mock test can log in to the T-SAT app (tsat.tv) and click on mock test. They can select the exam they will write in the TET, police constable, or police essay options and enter their name, education, email, and phone number and identify the answers to each of the 150 questions that appear in the genre, one by one.

“After the completion of time (two and a half hours), their answers and results will be visible on the screen”, explained Shailesh Reddy.

He said that T-SAT has given the candidates a wonderful opportunity to assess the result of the mock test and suggested that candidates should take advantage of this opportunity.