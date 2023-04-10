Telangana: T-SAVE to organise hunger strike on April 17

Hyderabad: The Telangana Students’ Action for Vacancies and Employment (T-SAVE), that was proposed and floated by YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) as an umbrella organisation, announced a daylong hunger strike by all opposition parties at Indira Park on April 17.

The hunger strike was announced at its inaugural roundtable meeting on Monday in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the event, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila blamed both the state and central governments for allegedly failing to meet the expectations of the students and the unemployed youth. “KCR has failed to generate a single job during this term, and despite carving new districts and mandals, there has been no effort made to fill vacancies and address the growing administrative needs,” she added.

“This figure stands at close to 4 lakhs, while the Biswal Committee’s recommendation to fill up 1.91 lakh vacancies has fallen on deaf ears. Inside the Assembly, the CM puts the vacancies at 80,000, then the notification is issued for barely 40,000 jobs and finally exams are held for 8000 posts. The fate of these too are indefinite after the paper leakage,” said the YSRTP president.

Sharmila added that her party will stage a hunger strike for a day at Indira Park to “bring this government to task” and put pressure and force it to deliver justice to the youth.

She also demanded that the Biswal Committee recommendations be immediately implemented, and a CBI enquiry be called to look into the TSPSC and SSC paper leakages. “If KCR fails, why doesn’t the BJP government launch a CBI probe?” she added.

Listing the demands of T-SAVE Sharmila said, “Skill development should be prioritised, Nirudyoga Bhruthi (pension for the unemployed youth) be immediately disbursed, fees reimbursement dues be cleared, and corporation loans be facilitated to turn youth into self-made entrepreneurs.”

T-SAVE also demanded that the Central government give clarity on its commitment to 2 crore jobs annually. “They have deceived Telangana on IIM, coach factory, steel factory, tribal university and many other bifurcation related promises. These would have generated employment for the state youth,” Sharmila said.

Speaking on the occasion, TPCC official spokesperson Addanki Dayakar lashed out at the KCR government for “concentrating” on liquor business rather than students’ future. “His failure and recklessness in paper leakage is unpardonable, while his son is a classic case of inefficiency. The vacancies stand at 2.20 lakhs in the state and KCR’s tall talk about Rs 4 lakh crore budget is a sham and ham,” alleged Dayakar.

“KCR’s rule is all about corruption, scandals, and scams. We support T-SAVE and stand by the side of the youth,” he said.