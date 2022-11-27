Telangana: T-SIG, Sai Life Sciences pledge 5-acre block plantation project in Chilkur

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Impact Group (T-SIG), an initiative of the Government of Telangana that inspires corporates to channelise their CSR efforts towards imminent social and environmental causes, on Sunday announced a 5-acre Block Plantation project by Sai Life Sciences, Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organisations (CRO-CDMO) and a part of Telangana’s vibrant life sciences ecosystem.

As part of the project, Sai Life Sciences is supporting a tree plantation drive of 2000 saplings and caring for the saplings over a period of two years, to help create new green breathing spaces in Greater Hyderabad. Planted in the open spaces of the Chilkur Reserve Forest, this project will create a new green belt over five acres and ensure the expansion of the city’s green cover, curb pollution, benefit the local community and support the broader environmental goals of tackling climate change.

Approximately 100 employees of Sai Life Science took part in the effort, planting saplings along with members of the Telangana Forest Department. A nature walk was also conducted by the forest department officials who collectively took a solemn pledge to protect the earth.

Addressing the gathering Principal Secretary (IT and Industry) Jayesh Ranjan said.”As part of T-SIG, we are keen to mobilise meaningful CSR projects and initiatives that help us collectively achieve the state’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). I would like to thank Sai Life Sciences for their support in this meaningful initiative.”