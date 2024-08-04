Telangana: Tahsildar caught taking bribe of Rs 10000 in Peddapalli

The bribery case revolves around the mutation of land belonging to the father of a person and the issuance of a manual passbook.

Published: 4th August 2024
Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have arrested Mohammad Zahed Pasha, the Tahsildar of Kalvasrirampur Mandal in Peddapalli District, Telangana, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

Pasha was caught red-handed with the help of his private assistant, Dasari Dharmender, who accepted Rs 3,000, and his private driver, Mohammad Amzad, who accepted Rs 7,000.

Pasha, who is vested with the same powers and functions as Tahsildars of erstwhile Taluks, including magisterial powers, was caught in the act by the ACB officials.

