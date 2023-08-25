Telangana min Talasani apologises for manhandling Bhainsa leader

Hyderabad: Telangana animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has publicly apologised for pushing and slapping a man during the inauguration of the steel bridge at RTC crossroads in Himayatnagar on August 19, Sunday.

The person was identified as the chairman of the Bhainsa agriculture market committee, Rajesh Kumar Babu on Friday.

The incident received wrath from netizens as the video went viral, showing the minister grabbing a man by his collar as he attempted to go near KTR. Talasani then raises his hand to slap him.

This EIGHT second video is an example of power drunken politicians of #Telangana?!

Yesterday, during the inaugural of the iconic #SteelBridge minister Talasani Srinivas slaps a man in full public view. Reason: When KTR was walking and the other #BRS leaders were following – a… pic.twitter.com/lnoor5xvUN — Revathi (@revathitweets) August 20, 2023

Netizens criticised the minister’s behaviour saying that it was an example of what drunken politicians could do. They have also demanded action against the minister by the top brass of the BRS.

Following the incident, tensions prevailed among tribals all over the state, particularly from Rajesh Kumar Babu’s native district Adilabad.

STs burned effigies of the minister and demanded an unconditional apology for manhandling a tribal.

As the incident started taking a political turn, Talasani personally called the market committee chairman over the phone and apologised.

He also released a video to the media explaining the reason why he was enraged and slapped Rajesh.

ముషీరాబాద్ స్టీల్ బ్రిడ్జి ఓపెనింగ్ రోజున శ్రీ కేటీఆర్ గారు వచ్చిన సందర్భంగా ఎక్కువ రద్దీ ఏర్పడింది.



ఓ వ్యక్తి నా కాలు తొక్కుతూ ముందుకెళ్లాడు.



నా కాలుకు గాయమై రక్తమొచ్చింది. ఆ సందర్భంగా నే ఆ వ్యక్తిని నెట్టి వేశాను.



సోషల్ మీడియాలో దీన్ని పదే పదే ప్రచారం చేస్తున్నారు.



అతను… pic.twitter.com/1a30RBFdZa — Talasani Srinivas Yadav (@YadavTalasani) August 25, 2023

“There was a huge crowd that day, and Rajesh suddenly came in front of me. He stepped on my toe and I was really hurt. I was so hurt that my toe started bleeding. I just pushed him aside. The same incident has been repeatedly shown in the social media,” said the minister.

He also said that he came to know that the person he pushed aside was the AMC chairman from Bhainsa, only after the incident went viral.

“Immediately I called him and offered my apologies,” Srinivas Yadav said adding that he was the voice of weaker sections and always took part in the Sevalal and Komuram Bhim birth celebrations in Telangana.

“If I ever hurt the feelings of the STs, I once again offer my heartfelt sorry for my actions,” he said.