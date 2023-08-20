Telangana minister slaps man in public; video goes viral

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and state animal husbandry minister, Talasani Srinivas Yadav was caught on camera slapping a man in public on Saturday, August 21. The video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

The incident occurred during the inauguration event of the iconic steel bridge at RTC crossroad in Himayatnagar. Telangana IT and Industrirs minister KT Rama Rao was also present during the incident.

The incident received wrath from netizens as the video went viral, showing the minister grabbing a man by his collar as he attempted to go near KTR. Talasani then raises hand for a slap.

Netizens criticised the minister’s behaviour saying that “this is an example of what a politicians drunk on drunken can do”. They are also demanding action against the minister by the top brass of the BRS.

This EIGHT second video is an example of power drunken politicians of #Telangana?!

Yesterday, during the inaugural of the iconic #SteelBridge minister Talasani Srinivas slaps a man in full public view. Reason: When KTR was walking and the other #BRS leaders were following – a… pic.twitter.com/lnoor5xvUN — Revathi (@revathitweets) August 20, 2023

Following the outrage, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana also slammed the minister.

BJP tweeted, “Minister Talasani Srinivas Create the Atmosphere in a very Rude Manner. He slapped tightly because the man was going in a front row nearer to KTR (sic).”