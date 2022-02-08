Telangana: Tanker explosion kills 2 and injures 3 in Suryapet

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed and three were injured on Monday after an empty tanker exploded as it was being welded.

The police said, the deceased were identified as 30-year-old Mantri Arjun, a welder and 50-year old Gattu Arjun a worker. Three of the wounded people were identified as Venkat Narayana, Ramana and Mallesh. Following a loud explosion, there was panic in the busy area for a while.

After the tanker was unloaded on February 6, the workers noticed a leak and took it to the welding shop owned by Mantri Arjun. The explosion occurred as Mantri and Gattu began fixing the leak. Suryapet DSP S Mohan Kumar, said that the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. “It could have occurred due to the pressure built up in the tanker. We are also probing if there was any negligence during the welding process,” he added.

The tanker belongs to Thota Giri, who had leased it to HPCL. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated.