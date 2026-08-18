Telangana teacher attacked for misconduct with female students.

Hyderabad: Relatives of students of the government junior college for girls in Devarakonda mandal of Nalgonda district attacked a Telugu teacher on Tuesday, August 18, for allegedly misbehaving with the students.

The teacher, identified as Bhaskar, allegedly used inappropriate and vulgar language with the students. “Observing the sir since last year, he misbehaves… whether with juniors or seniors… calling them as if they were a wife… all such things have been happening. We are speaking out to protect our juniors. If we face problems from parents, we report them to teachers. But if the problems are from teachers, we don’t know who to go to,” one of the students said, demanding the teacher’s suspension.

A video shows the teacher being held back by a man while several others slap him. He is then pushed out onto the college grounds and beaten up by the crowd.

A Telugu teacher was attacked by relatives of students at the government junior college for girls in Devarakonda mandal of Nalgonda district on Tuesday, August 18, for allegedly misbehaving with the students. pic.twitter.com/iR7On8wHC5 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 18, 2026

Also Read 13 Siddipet students fall ill after lunch, probe launched

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Devarakonda Police Station said that no case has been registered since no complaint was filed.

Nalgonda District Intermediate Educational Officer (DIEO) Dasru Nayak also visited the college and said that an enquiry will be launched.