Telangana: Teacher booked for misbehaving with female students

Hyderabad: A teacher at Singareni Collieries High School in Kothagudem, Telangana has been suspended and booked following allegations of misbehaving with female students.

The matter was brought to the attention of school authorities by another teacher, and the students also reported that the teacher was misbehaving with them.

The teacher has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Parents of the students protested at the school, demanding strict action against the accused teacher.

The district education authorities have suspended the teacher and filed a police complaint against him.

The Singareni Educational Society stated that strict disciplinary action will follow the police investigation.

B Nicholas, the General Manager of Education, emphasized that such behaviour from teachers will not be tolerated, and the management is committed to ensuring the safety of students.