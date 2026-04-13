Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test in June, applications open April 15

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday, April 13, released the notification for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TGTET), with online applications set to open on April 15, the Department of School Education said.

The test, to be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) in online mode, is scheduled between June 15 and June 30, 2026. Results are expected to be declared between July 28 and July 31, the notification said.

Candidates can download the Information Bulletin and detailed notification from the department’s website, schooledu.telangana.gov.in, from April 15 onwards. The application window closes on April 30.

Also Read Telangana DOST admissions open from April 15

Who can apply

Candidates holding DElEd, DEd, BEd or Language Pandit qualifications, as well as those pursuing the final year of these courses with the requisite percentage of marks, are eligible to appear. Candidates who have qualified in earlier TETs can also apply if they want to improve their scores, the notification said.

The test will be conducted in two papers. Paper I is for those seeking to teach Classes 1 to 5, Paper II for Classes 6 to 8, and candidates seeking eligibility for all classes must appear for both.

In-service teachers working in government, local authority and private schools are also permitted to appear, the notification said.

The examination fee for General and Backward Classes (BC) candidates has been set at Rs 750 for either Paper I or Paper II, and Rs 1,000 for both papers. SC, ST and PwD candidates will be charged Rs 700 for one paper and Rs 950 for two papers. Fees can be paid online through the department’s website between April 15 and April 30.

Hall tickets will be available for download from June 9 onwards. Each paper will be two-and-a-half hours long, with morning sessions from 9 am to 11:30 am and afternoon sessions from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.