Telangana: Teacher suspended for sharing porn video with girls

Hyderabad: A teacher from the Zilla Parishad high School in Peddapally district was suspended on Saturday for allegedly sharing porn videos with girl students.

The District Education Officer (DEO) D Madhwi took action against the accused identified as Mohammed Mirazuddin, an assistant teacher at the school. The DEO ordered the Mandal Education Officer to initiate an inquiry against Mirazuddin and file a report.

The incident in question is said to have occurred on February 28, when students informed their parents regarding the video link allegedly shared by the teacher. The parents then made a beeline to the school and beat-up the teacher. According to a report by The New Indian Express, the DEO said, “The inquiry found him guilty and the report was submitted to District Collector S Sangeetha Satyanarayana. As per the directions of the Collector, suspension orders were issued on Saturday.”