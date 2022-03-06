Telangana: Teacher suspended for sharing porn video with girls

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 6th March 2022 10:54 am IST
Telangana: Teacher suspended for sharing porn video with girls
Teacher suspended in Peddapally for sharing porn video

Hyderabad: A teacher from the Zilla Parishad high School in Peddapally district was suspended on Saturday for allegedly sharing porn videos with girl students.

The District Education Officer (DEO) D Madhwi took action against the accused identified as Mohammed Mirazuddin, an assistant teacher at the school. The DEO ordered the Mandal Education Officer to initiate an inquiry against Mirazuddin and file a report.

The incident in question is said to have occurred on February 28, when students informed their parents regarding the video link allegedly shared by the teacher. The parents then made a beeline to the school and beat-up the teacher. According to a report by The New Indian Express, the DEO said, “The inquiry found him guilty and the report was submitted to District Collector S Sangeetha Satyanarayana. As per the directions of the Collector, suspension orders were issued on Saturday.”

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button