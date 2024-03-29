Telangana techie dies due to cardiac arrest at workplace in US

The techie, along with their family, moved to the US 15 months ago.

Published: 29th March 2024 10:16 am IST
heart attack (Represenataive image))

A Telangana techie died on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest at his workplace in the United States (US). His wife is raising funds to repatriate the body to his native place.

The deceased, Mahesh Chittoju, was a native of Bachannapet Mandal in Jangaon District, Telangana.

Telangana techie reached US 15 months ago

According to details shared by Radha Nampalli, the wife of Mahesh Chittoju, on the GoFundMe platform, they moved to Cumming, the US, 15 months ago along with their four-year-old child.

On the fundraiser platform, she wrote, “The shock and sorrow we’re experiencing are beyond words, and the burden of arranging for his final journey back to our homeland, India, is an additional weight we never anticipated.”

She added, “The financial strain of repatriating his body to India is overwhelming, and we are in desperate need of assistance to provide him with the dignified farewell he deserves.”

Similar incident

In a similar incident that occurred recently, a Hyderabad student who went to the US for higher studies died of a brain stroke.

The student, identified as Ruthvik, 30 years old, pursued studies at Texas University and recently completed his education. He was actively seeking employment in the US.

Following his demise, his body was flown to Hyderabad and reached Trimulgherry, his residence, before moving to the US.

