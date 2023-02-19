Telangana: Teenager ends life over harassment by loan app executives

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old ended his life by consuming poison over alleged harassment by online load app representatives in Baboji Thanda in Khammam.

Though the teenager died three days ago, it came to light on Saturday.

The loan app is an advance app type of mobile application than allows users to borrow money against their next paycheck. These loans typically come with high fees and interest rates but can help consumers access cash quickly or avoid their bank’s overdraft fees.

The youngster, Bhuya Akash who was working in a silver jewellery shop in Khammam city allegedly consumed poison on February 2 at the shop. He was rushed to the government hospital for treatment wherein he died while going through treatment on Sunday.

The youngster reportedly took a loan of Rs 6000 and later cleared it however he was being threatened by the app officials claiming unpaid dues,