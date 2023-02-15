Telangana: Tehreek Muslim Shabban seeks eight pc reservations to Muslims before polls

The Tehreek Muslim Shabban, a city-based organization, on Tuesday, urged the Telangana government to allot eight percent reservations to Muslims before the next Assembly elections in the State.

“Eight years have passed since the formation of Telangana state, but the promise of 12 percent reservations for Muslims stands unfulfilled by the government. If not 12 percent, the BRS must at least approve eight percent reservation for Muslims,” said Tehreek Muslim Shabban president Mushtaq Malik.

Mallik questioned the government for ignoring Muslims and said “the State government has increased the reservation quotas for STs from six percent to 10 percent but no such announcement was made in regard to Muslim reservation.” he stated.

The BRS government had assured 12 percent reservation in its Election Manifesto but failed to implement or fulfill the promise”, Mustaq Malik added.

He further questioned the lack of Muslim representation and appointment of Muslims in crucial government departments and the Public Service Commission. He said the government has appointed 10 Vice Chancellors in different universities, but none from the Muslim community.

Except the appointment of 66 Urdu officers, very little has been done by the government for the welfare of Muslims. Not even four per cent Muslims are part of the 2BHK apartments allotted by the government while only 1.43% Muslims have been able to secure Gazetted officers posts in the State, he added.

He urged the government to “prioritize sanctioning of financial aid of one lakh rupees per head to more than 2, 16,000 applicants which have been pending for a long time” and help the youth fight joblessness. Mustaq Malik also requested the government to expedite construction of mosques inside the Telangana Secretariat complex, appoint a Musim candidate as the Minority Commission Chairman and increase their representation in the Public Service Commission.

He said “Sudhir commission was constituted to analyze the educational and financial status of Muslims, and approved its recommendations but Muslims are still awaiting this, ” he said.

The Tehreek Muslim Shabban will visit Karimnagar, Jagtial and Siddipet and campaign to create awareness, garner support and remind the government about its reservation promises”,he added.

Vice President of organization Abdul Haq, social activist Dr. Aleem Khan Falki, Saleem Al Hindi, Saleem Ilahi and others were also present on this occasion.