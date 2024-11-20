Telangana: Tehsildar in Peddapalli caught taking Rs 12K bribe

Hyderabad: A tehsildar in Peddapalli district was caught on Tuesday, November 19, for accepting a bribe worth Rs 12,000.

The accused, V Ramesh, took the bribe to release a seized tractor. Anthergaon Police seized the vehicle for illegal transport. Upon seeing officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the accused managed to escape the office and threw the bribe money in the backyard.

The ACB recovered the amount from the backyard of the Pedapalli Tehsildar’s office. Previously, Ramesh was involved in bribery in 2016 while working as Tahsildar of Dharmaram mandal of Peddapalli district.

He accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000 for issuing Pattadar Passbooks to farmers.