Telangana wins 8 out of 27 National Panchayat Awards

Hyderabad: Finance minister T Harish Rao on Friday said that Telangana has won 8 out of 27 National Panchayat Awards 2023, crediting chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership and focus on rural development for the same.

Harish Rao took to Twitter to share the state’s wins in various categories of the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar (DDUPSVP) for the years 2021 – 2022.

Winning in 8 categories, Telangana bagged the most awards followed by Kerala with 4, Jammu and Kashmir with 3, and Maharashtra with 3.

In 9 categories, 4 Gram Panchayats (GM) in Telangana won the first rank, two won the second rank and 2 more won the third rank.

Gowthampur, Bhadradri Kothagudem won first place in the healthy panchayat category, Nellutla, Jangaon won first place in the water sufficient panchayat category, Kongatpally, Mahabubnagar won first place in the socially secured panchayat and Aipoor, Suryapet won another first place in the women-friendly panchayat category.

Mandoddi, Jogulamba Gadwal and Cheemaldari, Vikarabad both won second place in the ‘poverty-free and enhanced livelihoods’ panchayat and panchayat with ‘good governance’ categories respectively.

Two third places were bagged by Sultanpur, Peddapalli and Ganbhiraopet, Rajanna Sircilla in the clean and green panchayat and self-sufficient infrastructure in panchayat categories.

“Telangana’s success in winning 8 out of 27 national panchayat awards announced by the GOI is a testimony to CM KCR’s vision towards rural development,” said the finance minister in a tweet. He also congratulated the minister for panchayat raj, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and his team.

State IT minister KT Rama Rao also applauded the achievement.