Telangana: Tenders called for minorities led garments production, training centres

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC) is inviting sealed tenders from the government/government undertaking agencies/ registered manufacturers /dealers/suppliers for the supply and installation of garments manufacturing industrial sewing machines, furniture, tools etc, for the establishment of minorities community garments production and training centre in the districts of the Telangana.

Tender documents can be obtained from April 17, 2023, to April 26, 2023, during office hours by paying Rs.1,000 each by way of DD in favour of VC and Managing Director, TSMFC, Hyderabad, the last date for submission of sealed tenders is April 27, 2023, up to 01.00 p.m, The opening date of sealed tenders (technical & financial bids) is April 27, 2023, at 02.30 p.m., in presence of the purchasing committee members constituted by the government, a press note informed.

A separate short tender notice has been issued in tri-languages i.e. English, Urdu and Telugu, for the utility of the manufacturers, dealers and suppliers to expedite the government’s intention for the benefit of the poorest of the poor women of the minority community for providing self-sustainable, self-reliable employment through employment generation projects for the downtrodden to feed their kids/kins, the press note further said.

All the manufacturers/dealers/suppliers of industrial sewing machines, apparel garments machines and other equipment are advised to explore the opportunity by quoting the lowest bidding for the supply of industrial sewing machines and other equipment for the establishment of minorities community garments production and training centres in the districts of the Telangana state, in the interest of the minority community and development of the Telangana, TSFMC said.