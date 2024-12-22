Telangana: Tension in Moinabad after Hanuman idol desecrated

Hyderabad: Tension erupted at Moinabad on Sunday, December 22, after unidentified persons allegedly desecrated a temple and damaged a Hanuman idol last night.

According to the police, the miscreants entered the temple premises located at Tulkatta Gate and damaged the idol. The incident came to light the following day after the locals noticed it and alerted the police. The police reached the spot and sealed the area.

Soon after locals staged a sit-in, raising slogans against the government and blocking the Moinabad road demanding action against the unidentified miscreants.

The police are checking the footage of CCTV footage in the surrounding areas to get leads that would help solve the case. Senior police officials also visited the spot. Further, police personnel have been deployed to prevent any outward incidents.