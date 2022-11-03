Telangana: Tension prevails in Rajanna Sircilla over Podu land cultivation

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed in Buggarajeshwar Thanda of Yellareddypet Mandal on Thursday after Police prevented tribals from carrying out Podu.

Podu is a traditional system of cultivation used by tribes in India, whereby different areas of jungle forest are cleared by burning each year to provide land for crops



The local tribals had leveled some forest land to take up podu cultivation on the outskirts of their habitation.



The forest officials reached the spot and prevented tribals from proceeding further after receiving information.

Also Read Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay sent to his office after Preventive Detention

The angry tribals argued with officials over the halt which later turned into a jolt between them.



Circle inspector Yellareddypet, CI Kolani Mogili, reached the spot with his team and brought the situation under control and also deployed more forces in the area to prevent any trouble in future.