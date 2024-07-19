Telangana: TGPSC nullifies CDPO exam based on FSL, SIT reports

Hyderabad: In what could be seen as yet another fall-out of the Telangana State Public Service commission (TSPSC) question paper leaks scam, the commission which is now TGPSC, has announced that it has nullified the exam for posts of child development project officer (CDPO) in the Women and Child Welfare department, that were held on January 3 and 8, 2023.

The date of the new examination was yet to be announced as on Friday.

As per the statement issued to the media on Friday by E Naveen Nicolas, secretary, TGPSC, the decision has been taken based on the reports of the central forensic science laboratory, and the special investigation team (SIT) that was constituted to inquire into the alleged TSPSC scam during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

A number of exams including those for the recruitment of veterinary assistant surgeons, town planning building overseers and assistant executive engineers were cancelled in March and were rescheduled.

The present decision to cancel the CDPO exams in Telangana that were held in March 2023, comes in the backdrop of the irregularities and alleged paper-leaks that are currently being investigated by multiple police agencies, especially the SIT.

CDPO is a crucial position at the cluster-level of Anganwadis, as the person in position will be in-charge of ensuring the all-round development of children in the rural and urban areas.