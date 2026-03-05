Telangana: TGSPDCL allows use of private billing meters for 3 months

Hyderabad: In order to reduce the burden on its operations and maintenance personnel, the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL) here has decided to utilise the services of private spot billing meter readers for a period of 12 days between 11th to 25th in the month.

The services of private spot billing meter readers by the TGSPDCL will be engaged initially for three months period (for the 12 days in the month) through existing private sspot billing contractors and will be continued further period also based on the requirement.

“We outsource the job to private accounting companies. Earlier billing would go on for 15 days in a month, so to reduce the burden the government has decided to take the help of private spot billers,” said an official from the electricity department.

According to the TGSPDCL, some of the employee unions had given representations to engage the services of private spot billing meter readers after completion billing for certain specified operational works in the field in order to reduce the over burden on the power department due to shortage of staff and also to improve consumers service.

“The services of private spot billing meter readers will be engaged initially for three months period through existing Private Spot Billing contractors and will be continued further period also based on the requirement. The details of services and works to be engaged and also norms for payment of daily wages @ semiskilled wages by applying the EPF and ESI provisions for the actual work done will be communicated separately before completion of March 2026 billing,” said a memo from the TGSPDCL dated March 5.