Telangana: TGSRTC hikes bus fare by 20 percent

Hyderabad: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSTRTC) has announced a 20 percent fare hike on buses. The hike has been brought into force since Monday, June 9.

The increased fares apply to the ordinary and student bus passes as well. According to the reports, the ordinary bus pass fare has been increased from Rs 1,150 to Rs 1,400.

The Metro Express pass is to be increased from Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,600, and the Metro Deluxe bus pass has been increased from Rs 1,450 to Rs 1,800.

The TGSRTC officials are yet to confirm the details of the fare hike. Further details are awaited.