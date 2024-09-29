Telangana: TGSRTC launches 70 electric luxury buses in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: On Sunday, September 29, the Telangana state road transport corporation (TGSRTC) launched 70 electric buses to Karimnagar, making it the second district after Hyderabad to have luxury busses.

Of the 70 TGSRTC electric busses, 35 have already arrived in Karimnagar. Thirty-three have already begun their operations on Sunday.

Initially, 33 TGSRTC electric buses will be operated between Karimnagar to Jubilee Bus Stand (JBS), Hyderabad, on a gross-cost contract (GCS) system. Two buses have been kept on standby.

The TGSRTC electric buses will be operated from two RTC depots in Karimnagar. Fourteen charging stations have been installed in the Karimnagar-2 depot, with a new dedicated 11KV power line set up for this purpose.

Apart from Hyderabad, the new electric bus fleet will connect Godavarikhani (9 buses), Manthani (4 buses), Kamareddy (6 buses), Jagtial (6 buses), and Sircilla (6 buses).

Deluxe busses for Hyderabad

Recently, TGSRTC added another set of Metro Deluxe buses to its existing fleet of 55 that are plying on the roads of Hyderabad.

Also Read TGSRTC to launch 70 new Metro Deluxe buses in Hyderabad

Seventy new buses will join the current fleet serving key routes like Uppal, Mehidipatnam, Secunderabad, ECIL, Jagadgirigutta, and LB Nagar.