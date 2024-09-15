Telangana: TGSRTC offers 10% discount on bus rentals till Dec 31

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has introduced a special 10 percent discount on bus rentals for weddings, family events, parties, and other occasions. This offer is valid for bookings made until December 31.

As the festival and wedding season approaches, this initiative is designed to address the surge in transportation needs during this busy time and ensure affordable, reliable options for celebratory occasions. The discount is available for bookings through December 31, 2024.”

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) emphasised that bus rental services provide a cost-effective alternative to private vehicle hire, especially for large gatherings and events. To further ease the process, the corporation has waived advance cash deposits, making it simpler for customers to book transportation for their celebrations.

For more information or to make a reservation, interested individuals can contact their local TSRTC depot manager or visit the official TSRTC website at www.tgsrtconline.in.

To alleviate the financial strain on passengers travelling between Hyderabad and Vijayawada amid heavy rains and flooding, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) previously offered a 10 percent discount on Rajdhani AC and Super Luxury buses on this route.

The discount aimed to alleviate the cost for travellers, particularly during busy weekends. The concession applied to trips between Hyderabad and Vijayawada and was expected to save passengers approximately Rs 30 to Rs 50.