Telangana: TGSRTC special bus fares hiked for Karthika Pournami

Hyderabad: In view of the Karthika Pournami being celebrated on Friday, November 15, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced that bus fares have been revised for that particular day for the special buses being ferried by the corporation.

In a statement to media, TGSRTC management has informed that the bus fares will be revised by Rs 1.50 per kilometre.

TGSRTC has informed that the revised fares will only be applicable to the buses being ferried from depots in Hyderabad and the headquarters of all the districts.

The corporation has informed that in all other buses the fares will not change.

For reservations passengers can visit TGSRTC’s official website or can contact 040-69440000, 040-23450033 for further information on the special buses.