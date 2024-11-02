TGSRTC announces special bus services during Karthika month

Hyderabad: To facilitate the journeys of devotees during the sacred month of Karthika, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) managing director, VC Sajjanar, announced on Saturday, November 2 that special bus services will be arranged soon.

These special buses will provide convenient transport from Hyderabad to several revered Shaivite shrines, including Srisailam, Vemulawada, Dharmapuri, and Keesaragutta, among others.

Additionally, a special travel package to Arunachalam in Tamil Nadu will be offered on the occasion of Kartika Pournami on November 15, with buses running every Monday to Pancharamala in Andhra Pradesh.

Travellers are advised to make reservations for these special buses on the TSRTC website. For further information, they can reach the RTC call center at 040-69440000 or 040-23450033.

Earlier, Transport and BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced that TGSRTC will be starting its home delivery services. He urged the people to make use of the home delivery services so that the logistics wing of TGSRTC could be further strengthened.

Additionally, TGSRTC has introduced a special 10 percent discount on bus rentals for weddings, family events, parties, and other occasions. This offer is valid for bookings made until December 31.

As the festival and wedding season approaches, this initiative is designed to address the surge in transportation needs during this busy time and ensure affordable, reliable options for celebratory occasions. The discount is available for bookings through December 31, 2024.”

To further ease the process, the TGSRTC has waived advance cash deposits, making it simpler for customers to book transportation for their celebrations.

For more information or to make a reservation, interested individuals can contact their local TSRTC depot manager or visit the official TSRTC website at www.tgsrtconline.in.