Telangana: TGSRTC to rope in other depts to fill its 3k vacancies

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has sought help from recruitment boards of other government departments in filling over 3,035 candidates. This come shortly after the state gave its nod to the transport utility for recruitment.

There are over 11,000 vacancies in TGSRTC. The existing staff beards a heavy workload as many posts lie vacant. In order to expedite the recruitment process, a proposal to engage other department’s hiring boards was put forward by transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar. Chief minister Revanth Reddy, however, is yet to take a call.

With a total of 11 types of posts to be filled, the TGSRTC has divided them into three categories. According to the new proposal, the appointments will be made via the Police Recruitment Board, Telangana Public Service Commission, and Medical Board respectively.

This will be the first major recruitment by the RTC in twelve years. The last large-scale hiring, except for junior assistant positions, was done in 2012 when Telangana was still part of united Andhra Pradesh. Three years ago, the Telangana Public Service Commission handled the hiring of junior assistant positions.