‘Telangana Thalli’ hopeful of redemption from Dora rule: YS Sharmila

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana party leader Y S Sharmila on Friday said that ‘Telangana Thalli’ is hopeful of redemption from the rule of Doras, taking a direct hit at chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and minister KT Rama Rao.

She called the Telangana chief minister ‘Pedda Dora’ and the IT minister KT Rama Rao ‘Chinna Dora and said that under their ‘Taliban’ rule, the state is suffering.

“The people of Telangana are ready to limit your despotic rule to your farmhouse,” She said and went on to say that Telangana Thalli will not feel bad if K Chandrashekar Rao doesn’t become the chief minister.

Asking why the people should elect KCR as the chief minister, Sharmila asked: “Is it because of the scams that were done in the name of schemes? Or because lakhs of rupees were looted in the name of the Kaleshwaram project? Is it because you have cheated with the promises of loan waivers and jobs to the unemployed or is it because you have lied about the zero-interest loans and corporation loans?”