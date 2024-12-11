Telangana Thalli, state song to feature in school textbooks

Hyderabad: The newly designed image of Telangana Thalli and the official state song, Jaya Jayahe Telangana, will be included in school textbooks starting from the academic year 2025-26.

The director of school education, EV Narasimha Reddy stated that the process of printing these updated textbooks has already commenced.

Reddy emphasized that the state will maintain its bilingual textbook policy, which allows students to learn in combinations of Telugu-English, Urdu-English, or Hindi-English.

The political landscape surrounding the redesign of the Telangana Thalli statue has become increasingly contentious, particularly with the unveiling of the new statue by chief minister A Revanth Reddy on December 9.

This event was planned on the birthday of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, whom Reddy has referred to as the “mother of Telangana.”

The redesigned statue has faced backlash from both the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).