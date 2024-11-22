Telangana: Three fake ayurvedic doctors arrested in Warangal

Hyderabad: In a significant operation against fraudulent medical practices, the Telangana State Medical Council (TGMC) apprehended three individuals posing as Ayurvedic doctors in Warangal.

These fake practitioners were found treating patients for piles using homemade ointments composed of flour and salt, charging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 for their services. Many patients reportedly experienced worsened conditions due to these unapproved treatments.

The sting operation, conducted by the TGMC in collaboration with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), revealed that the three suspects hailed from Kolkata and were operating without proper registration or authorization from the Telangana AYUSH council, the district registration authority, or the district health officer.

One of the culprits, RK Biswas, who ran the Maruti Clinic, was caught after a decoy patient feigned symptoms of blood in stools and was quoted Rs 20,000 for treatment.

Upon being apprehended, Biswas attempted to involve another alleged doctor from Khammam and later confessed to holding a degree in arts rather than medicine.

In a separate raid at a treatment centre located at Hanuman Temple in Warangal, two additional fake doctors, AK Sarkar and SK Sarkar, were identified.

AK Sarkar was found practising without permission from the district registration authority while managing Anupama Clinic. Although SK Sarkar was not present during the raid, he was also charged. Neither of them were registered with the state AYUSH council.

Furthermore, another individual named Apurba Biswas was discovered in Kumarpally with counterfeit Ayurvedic degree certificates from Kolkata.

He was administering unauthorized ointments made through unscientific methods.

The Warangal District Anti-Quackery Committee plans to file formal complaints against all involved both the district medical officer and the AYUSH council to ensure accountability and prevent further fraudulent practices.