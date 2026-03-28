Telangana: Three held for assaulting doctor in government hospital

The accused asaulted the doctor under the influence of alcohol.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th March 2026 4:09 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Mancherial police arrested three people on Friday, March 27, for allegedly assaulting a doctor at the Mancherial Government General Hospital.

The incident occurred on January 29 this year. According to the police, the accused were identified as Gotte Pavan Tej, Gotte Sampath and Jadi Vignesh, natives of Tilaknagar. They assaulted Dr Jayaprakash, a duty doctor, under the influence of alcohol.

Based on Jayaprakash’s complaint, the Mancherial Police had registered a case. The accused have been sent to judicial custody. The police warned of strict action against those who assault government or private doctors.

Subhan Haleem
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th March 2026 4:09 pm IST

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