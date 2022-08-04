Telangana: Three members of MP family commit suicide

The family had migrated from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh for livelihood.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Umm E Maria  |   Updated: 4th August 2022 1:14 pm IST
Suicide (representative image)

Hyderabad: Three members of a family of migrant labourers from Madhya Pradesh died by suicide in Telangana’s Sangareddy district.

The incident occurred late Wednesday in the Bhanur village of Patancheru ‘mandal’ (block) of Sangareddy district, about 50 km from Hyderabad.

The deceased were identified as Rekha (28), her brother-in-law Basudev Krishna (27) and her two-year-old daughter.

MS Education Academy

Rekha and Basudev are suspected to have hanged themselves after killing the child. The reasons for the suicide are not known. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

In another incident in the same district, five members of a family were injured in a cooking gas leak at a house. The incident occurred in Ameenpur.

The family had migrated from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh for livelihood. Two children are among the injured. They were shifted to the government-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button