Telangana: Three policemen killed in landmine explosion in Mulugu

Hyderabad: Three Telangana police officials were killed in a landmine explosion in Mulugu district on Thursday, May 8 during a combing operation.

The explosion occurred in the forest area bordering Venkatapuram mandal. Senior officials have not yet given any clarification on the incident. The security forces have launched operation Sankalp, a major search operation against the Maoists.

This is the 17th day of the Kareguta combing; carried out at the Telangana- Chattisgarh border. The attack took place while the police team was conducting a routine combing operation in the region. According to initial reports, Maoists targeted the patrol team by triggering powerful landmines followed by intense firing.

The sudden detonation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) left the security personnel with no time to respond, leading to the immediate death of three jawans. The injured personnel were quickly evacuated and shifted to a nearby hospital. Their condition is said to be critical.