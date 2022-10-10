Telangana: Three students arrested for bike theft in Medchal

Hyderabad: Three students from the Nirmal district of Telangana were arrested by Cyberabad police for allegedly stealing bikes in Medchal. The police recovered two pulsar bikes, a KTM duke and a scooty from the trio.

Mohammed Imran, 18, Sumer Ahmed Khan, 20, and Shaik Sharaz Ali, all residents of Nirmal were arrested on Monday by Medchal police. The trio along with their associates Adnan and Salman formed a gang and visited Hyderabad frequently to steal motorcycles.

On September 30, the five members of the gang came to Medchal and committed the theft of motorcycles – two Pulsar bikes and a KTM Duke.

“The gang opened the handle after breaking the lock of the bike and started the bike by joining the plug of the bike. The stolen property is sold to Gayaz Baba, who is absconding. The gang visited Nagpur in 2020 and committed of an Activa and Pulsar bike there,” said ACP Balanagar division, Cyberabad, V V S Ramalingaraju.

The gang sold the bikes for Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 each to Gayaz Baba and shared the money equally between them.