Telangana: Three women killed in road accident in Jagtial

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Jagtial on Sunday, three women were killed in an accident near Kishanraopet of Velgatur Mandal.
The accident occurred when a speeding car collided with an auto-rickshaw. Two other women were injured in the accident. The car was traveling towards Velgatur from Karimnagar, whereas the auto was moving towards Dharmaram from Dharmapuri.
A middle-aged woman and two teenage girls died on the spot. The victims were residents of Dharmapuri, the police shifted the bodies to a hospital for autopsy and a case was registered under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code for death to negligence.