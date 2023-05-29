Telangana: Tiger mauls two buffalos to death in Asifabad

A forest officer spotted the two buffaloes in the forest and promptly informed the villagers about the hunt.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 29th May 2023 1:10 pm IST
Telangana: Tiger mauls two buffalos to death in Asifabad
(Representative Image)

Hyderabad: In the latest incident of cattle hunt by a big cat, that came to light on Sunday, two buffaloes were killed by a tiger in the forest area between Chilpelli and Itykal villages in Sirpur mandal of Kumurambheem Asifabad.

Also Read
Teenage girl killed by tiger in Dudhwa Reserve

A forest officer spotted the two buffaloes in the forest and promptly informed the villagers about the hunt.

He also shared the information on various social media platforms in order to alert people of the tiger’s presence and the incident of the buffalo killings.

MS Education Academy

The officer emphasised the need for caution and urged the village to stay alert and keep an eye on their cattle whenever they set them free.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 29th May 2023 1:10 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button