Telangana: Tiger mauls two buffalos to death in Asifabad

Hyderabad: In the latest incident of cattle hunt by a big cat, that came to light on Sunday, two buffaloes were killed by a tiger in the forest area between Chilpelli and Itykal villages in Sirpur mandal of Kumurambheem Asifabad.

A forest officer spotted the two buffaloes in the forest and promptly informed the villagers about the hunt.

He also shared the information on various social media platforms in order to alert people of the tiger’s presence and the incident of the buffalo killings.

The officer emphasised the need for caution and urged the village to stay alert and keep an eye on their cattle whenever they set them free.