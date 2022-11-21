Telangana: Tiger terror continues in Asifabad

Hyderabad: A tiger that allegedly mauled a tribal farmer to death last week, continues to roam around in the region, triggering panic among the rural population and keeping Forest officials on their toes for the fourth day in a row in Asifabad.



The tiger also reportedly attempted to attack a bull in a shed at Kukuda village in Bejjur mandal on Sunday night.



The Tiger who mauled a tribal farmer to death at Gondapur village in Wankidi mandal on November 15, has drifted towards the forests of Kaghaznagar division on November 17.



The wild cat was sighted near human settlements and agriculture fields and the fringes of the forest in several parts of the division, which is known for the migration of tigers from the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve and Chaprala Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra.



The tiger was sighted at a stream near Marthidi village and is currently said to be moving in the forests of the Bejjur range.



It had earlier moved to an irrigation tank near Babasagar village in Chintalamanepalli mandal on Sunday after killing a sheep at Bhupalapatnam village in Sirpur mandal on Saturday.

Four animal trackers, staffers of the forest department and volunteers of WCS have been deployed to track the tiger’s movement.



In-charge District Forest Officer (DFO), G Dinesh Kumar has been camping in Kaghaznagar since Thursday.

Forest officials have requested a special rapid rescue team including a trained veterinarian from the Kakatiya Zoological Park in Warangal to capture the wild cat if it develops aberrant behaviour while cages with live baits are being kept ready.