Telangana: TMREIS application deadline extended till April 20

Hyderabad: The Telangana minorities residential educational institutions society (TMREIS) on Thursday extended the last date for submission of online application for admission to class five. TMREIS also extended the application against backlog vacancies in classes 6, 7 8, and the intermediate first year for the academic year 2022-23.

The last date to submit the application is extended to April 20, 2022.

TMREIS secretary B Shafiullah requested the students and parents to utilize the opportunity and submit online applications through the TMREIS mobile app or official website or TMR junior colleges or TMR schools at free of cost.

For further clarifications, TMREIS website can be checked or contact the DMWOs office or TMR junior colleges or schools in the State or TMREIS head office, Hyderabad, or contact helpline number on 040-23437909.