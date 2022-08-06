Telangana: TMREIS felicitates Intermediate students for securing top ranks

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) felicitated toppers of Intermediate 1st and 2nd year examinations here on Saturday.

According to a press release, 31 TMREIS students of intermediate 1st and 2nd year secured top ranks in general and vocational streams.

G Peysush of TMRJC Barkas Boys College and Mogul Samreen of TMRJC Khammam topped MPC second year by securing 988 and 987 out of 1000 respectively.

Similarly, Abhigna of TMRJC Nizamabad and Nusrath of TMRJC Bahadurpura topped the BiPC stream by securing 985 and 983 out of 1000 marks respectively.

Also, 25 percent students of in the intermediate first year secured more than 95 percent marks. In polycet, students of TMRJC institutions secured 90 percent.

State minister for minority welfare, SC development, and senior citizen welfare Koppula Eshwar felicitated the students by presenting them an appreciation certificate and cash award of Rs 20,000 to all 31 toppers.