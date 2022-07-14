Telangana: TMREIS students excel in Polycet entrance 2022

Hyderabad: Students of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) have performed exceptionally well in Polycet 2022.

90 percent students cleared the exam this year. Addressing the media, TMREIS secretary B. Shafiullah, said, ” What makes the success even more commendable is that all the students who have qualified the exam hail from marginalized villages, whose parents work as agricultural laborers, masons,

vegetable vendors, auto drivers and daily wage earners.”

Also Read Telangana: Pumphouses of Kaleshwaram project submerged in floodwater

R. Sai of TMRS Choutuppal Boys -1 secured state rank in the MPC stream (Engineering Diploma) by scoring 34 th Rank and NizamuddinAnzar of TMRS Nizamabad Boys bagged 324 th Rank. G. Likhita of TMRS Choppadandi Girls -1 secured state rank in the MBPC stream (Agriculture Diploma) by scoring 38 th Rank and Sohail Mohammed of TMRS Medchal Boys – 1 bagged 68 th rank.

Students and parents thanked chief minister K Chandra Shekhara Rao for setting up minority Residential schools and colleges. The secretary thanked teachers for helping students prepare for the exams.