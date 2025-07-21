Telangana to adopt U-shaped classrooms in government schools

Hyderabad: In Telangana’s Jangaon district, government schools have adopted U shaped seating in all primary classes. The seating arrangement is being adopted to eliminate the “back bencher” culture in schools.

It is to be noted that schools have begun adopting the seating arrangement based on Sthanarthi Sreekuttan, a Malayalam movie.

Explaining the move, Jangaon collector Rizwan Basha Shaik said, “Education must grow with time. Our aim is to make classrooms more interactive, inclusive, and effective. U-seating is not just about how students sit, it’s about how they learn, engage, and evolve.”

Benefits of U-shaped seating

The benefits of the U-shaped seating are as follows:

Every student is visible and teachers can maintain eye contact and ensure all children are engaged.

Equality in the classroom: No more “backbenchers”

Every child has equal access to the teacher and the board

Confidence grows: Students feel seen, heard, and supported; Better focus: The layout naturally draws attention to the teacher and fosters discipline.

Encourages peer learning: Students can easily share, collaborate, and help one another

Supports group activities: Small teams can form and work together without rearranging furniture

Aids differentiated instruction: Teachers can spot struggling students quickly and provide timely help

Improves teacher-student interaction: Even reserved students are more likely to participate.

Built for flexibility

The new design also respects health and comfort. If a student experiences any discomfort, such as neck strain, teachers are instructed to make necessary adjustments immediately.

Additionally, the seating is especially effective in multi-grade classrooms, making it easier for a single teacher to manage students of different levels, and to promote group work organically.

Tradition and technology

With digital learning tools already enhancing classroom experiences, U-shaped seating adds another dimension to student success. Parents across the district are hopeful.

“If digital tools opened the door to knowledge, U-seating might be the turn that leads our children toward a brighter, more confident future,” said one parent.

This initiative represents a powerful shift, not just in furniture layout, but in educational philosophy. In Jangaon’s classrooms today, every child matters, and every seat leads to success.