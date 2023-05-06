Telangana to airlift its citizens from violence-hit Manipur

Hyderabad: As the situation in Manipur reaches its peak, the state government has decided to airlift Telangana students and people currently living in the northeastern state to safety.

According to a press release, about 250 students hailing from different districts of Telangana are studying in various educational institutions in Imphal and surrounding areas.

Special flights have been arranged to facilitate the safe transit of Telangana students and natives from Imphal airport on May 7. Telangana government officials are in regular touch with Manipur state, said the press release.

Earlier in the day, Director General of Police Anjani Kumar informed that a round-the-clock helpline was set up for distressed natives of Telangana stuck in Manipur.

“Those in need of support can reach out to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Sumathi B on 7901643283 or by email for assistance,” he tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

Atleast 20 dead since May 3

At least 20 people have lost their lives in Manipur carnage since May 3, a government official said here on Saturday.

Manipur government’s newly appointed security advisor Kuldiep Singh, a former CRPF Chief, said that at least 18 to 20 people were killed in the series of ethnic violence in different districts of the state.

“Over 100 people were injured in these countless attacks. Over 500 houses, a large number of vehicles, shops and other properties were either burnt down or damaged in these attacks, arsoning, vandalisation since May 3,” Singh, a retired IPS officer, told the media in Imphal.

Violence had erupted in Torbung area in Manipur’s Churachandpur district during a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ on May 3 to protest the demand of Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe(ST) status and escalated throughout the state.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of the population in Manipur and live mostly in Imphal Valley. Tribals, who include Nagas and Kukis, account for another 40 per cent of the population and live mostly in the hill districts which surround the valley.