Telangana to appoint 1442 Assistant Professors in Teaching Hospitals

Hyderabad: The Health Department of Telangana is gearing up for the appointment of 1,442 assistant professors in teaching hospitals throughout the state from May 5. The recruitment process began in December last year and the merit list was released on March 28. After accepting objections from March 29 to April 13, the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) prepared the final list after considering over 1,000 objections.

The list of selected candidates is set to be announced on April 30. Assistant professors will be appointed across all 34 departments of teaching hospitals, with most openings in the fields of gynaecology, anaesthesia, general surgery, general medicine, paediatrics and orthopaedics.

Initially, 1,147 assistant professor positions were announced, but approval has now been given to appoint an additional 295 openings to fill the vacant posts. Medical and health officials claim that the shortage of doctors in teaching hospitals will end to a significant extent once the recruitment process is completed.

The appointment of new assistant professors in the attached teaching hospitals will be especially useful as nine new medical colleges are set to be opened in the state from the current academic year.

Furthermore, 210 doctors who have already served will be promoted to the posts of Associate Professors on a seniority basis. Additionally, 67 associate professors serving in teaching hospitals have been recently promoted as professors. The health department is paying special attention to the appointment of teaching staff before the commencement of classes in the new medical colleges.

As per the recent announcement by the State government, 800 senior residents have been allocated to the teaching hospitals in Telangana. The allocation ensures that each government teaching hospital receives an average of 25 to 30 senior residents.

The appointed senior residents are required to join their duties at the earliest and work for a year at the teaching hospitals. Along with the senior residents, nearly 2,000 PG medical students will also commence their medical duties at all the teaching hospitals. This move is expected to improve the healthcare services provided by the teaching hospitals in the state.