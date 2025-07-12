Telangana to appoint 4-6 licensed surveyors per mandal: Revenue min Ponguleti

Hyderabad: In a move to streamline land surveys and strengthen revenue administration, Telangana Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced that four to six licensed surveyors will be appointed for each mandal, based on land area. The minister held a review meeting with officials on Friday, July 11, to discuss the ongoing recruitment and training process for surveyors and other key updates in the revenue department.

Minister Srinivas Reddy stated, “The final examination for surveyors currently undergoing training will be conducted on the 27th of this month. Lab practical examinations, under the supervision of JNTU, will be held on the 28th and 29th. Results will be announced on the 12th of next month. Selected candidates will then undergo a 40-day apprenticeship training.”

As part of efforts to strengthen local revenue administration, the minister also revealed that a Village Revenue Officer (GPO) will be appointed for every revenue village. The eligibility test for VRA and VRO applicants under the second phase of recruitment will be conducted on the 27th of this month.

Highlighting the progress in land surveys, Minister Srinivas Reddy said, “We have identified 413 villages in the state that do not have proper land maps. As a pilot project, surveys have been completed in five villages. Based on the results of these initial surveys, steps will be taken to conduct re-surveys in the remaining villages as well.”

The minister emphasised that these initiatives are aimed at improving transparency, accuracy, and efficiency in land records management across Telangana.