Telangana to auction 32 major mineral blocks: Deputy CM Bhatti

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka disclosed the government will auction 32 major mineral blocks in the state in 2024-25 and 2025-26, including minerals such as limestone and manganese.

Addressing the third National Mines Ministers’ Conference held in Konark, Odisha on Monday, January 20, the deputy CM said that revenues from mining operations have increased from Rs 1,958 crore in 2014 to Rs 5,537 crore. “The district minerals foundation (DMF) spends the money to provide and create facilities and infrastructure in various government schools and other priority sectors,” he said.

He said currently, 2,552 mining and mineral block leases are operating in Telangana.

“The state has surplus reserves of limestone, iron ore, manganese, quartz, granite, road metal, dolomite and other minor and major minerals. Last year, two limestone blocks were successfully auctioned,” Bhatti informed.

Talking about the importance of mining minerals for the development of the economy, Bhatti quoted the contents of fourth century BC philosopher Kautilya’s ‘Artha-Shastra’ in which he had propagated that the mineral reserves of a nation would determine its strength and might.