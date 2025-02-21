Telangana to boost agriculture using Israeli tech & expertise: Tummala

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao announced plans to enhance the agricultural sector in the state with advanced Israeli technology.

During a meeting with representatives from Israeli companies MDHAI and Windponics at the Secretariat, he emphasized the state’s commitment to supporting farmers through modern techniques.

The minister highlighted various innovative agricultural methods, including precision farming, artificial intelligence, sensor technology, automation, and groundwater treatment processes.

He stated that the Telangana government aims to collaborate with universities and implement pilot projects to provide training in these advanced techniques.

Minister Nageswara Rao expressed his intention to make Israeli expertise accessible to local farmers, suggesting the preparation of a comprehensive project report to facilitate this collaboration.